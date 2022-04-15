Pamela Mccormack Sells 40,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 21st, Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22.

LADR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $16,580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,386,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

