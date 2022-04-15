PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Hits $2.31 Billion

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.13 or 0.00020112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $145.45 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 712,468,162 coins and its circulating supply is 284,123,588 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

