Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 561,947 shares.The stock last traded at $14.40 and had previously closed at $14.00.

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $874.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 726,580 shares of company stock worth $10,307,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

