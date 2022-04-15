Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.80.

PATK stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after buying an additional 123,491 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,596,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

