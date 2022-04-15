Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Upgraded to Buy at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Westpark Capital currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.84.
Shares of PSFE opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paysafe (PSFE)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.