Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Upgraded to Buy at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Westpark Capital currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

