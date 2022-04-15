PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $79.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,589. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

