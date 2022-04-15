PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $882.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

