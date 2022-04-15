PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.0604 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $81.79 million and $241,925.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00105439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.