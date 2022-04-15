Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on the stock.
DOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.54) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
LON DOM opened at GBX 380.80 ($4.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Domino’s Pizza Group (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
