Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on the stock.

DOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.54) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

LON DOM opened at GBX 380.80 ($4.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.