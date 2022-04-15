Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 120 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.38.

In other news, insider Helen Jones bought 10,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,812.87). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($14,233.20).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

