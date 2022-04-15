Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 160 ($2.08).

GNC stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.58) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 107.30 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. The company has a market cap of £639.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.05.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

