Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.72. 887,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $3,735,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

