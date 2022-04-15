PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $173.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Shares of PEP opened at $171.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $141.42 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

