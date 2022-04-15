Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

