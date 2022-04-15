Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.
