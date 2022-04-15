Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Update

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PDOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,662. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDOT. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.