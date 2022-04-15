Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRM opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. Perimeter Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

