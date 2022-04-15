Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

