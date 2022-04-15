PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.