Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Up 1.3%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.84 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.15 ($0.37). Approximately 130,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 599,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.36).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19.
About Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)
Further Reading
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.