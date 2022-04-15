Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Up 1.3%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.84 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.15 ($0.37). Approximately 130,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 599,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.36).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

About Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.