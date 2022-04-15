Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

PLAB opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $965.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,988 shares of company stock valued at $878,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Photronics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 1,249.1% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 232,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

