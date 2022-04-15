Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $4.27 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00010685 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $845,102.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00104438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

