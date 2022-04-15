Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $333,559.80 and approximately $5,227.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002563 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.