PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,662. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

