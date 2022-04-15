Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $127,171.56 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 280.0% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

