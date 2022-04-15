Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $127,171.56 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79.
Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 280.0% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.65.
Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.