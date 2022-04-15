Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. The company introduced more than 50 new features during fourth-quarter 2021 that helped grow native content and created a unique space for users to engage with video on the Watch Tab platform. Pinterest TV has also evolved as a unique space. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. Engaging content from smaller firms and e-commerce opportunities through similar services are other concerns.”

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pinterest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.65.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

