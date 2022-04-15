Piper Sandler Cuts Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $25.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

