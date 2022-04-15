Playcent Price Hits $0.0278 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $787,702.26 and $28,573.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00105820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.