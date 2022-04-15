Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.34 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 204,736 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.31. The company has a market cap of £4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

