Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.