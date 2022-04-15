Po.et (POE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Po.et (POE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $240,973.64 and $36.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

