PolkaCover (CVR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07475710 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,375.89 or 0.99754619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041414 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.