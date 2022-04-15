PolkaFoundry (PKF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.39 Million

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $514,016.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00105600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,306,359 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

