Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Cap Hits $11.54 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $690,666.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00009062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.91 or 0.07468283 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.35 or 1.00199861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00041365 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.