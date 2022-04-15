Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRI. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.26.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

