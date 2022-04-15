Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

