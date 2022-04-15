Propy Market Capitalization Hits $163.75 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005487 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded up 56.5% against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $163.75 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,851,416 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

