ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Trading 3.5% Higher

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.82. 4,416,507 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.96.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.