ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.39

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $39.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 1,135,969 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

