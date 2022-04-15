ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.39

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $39.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 1,135,969 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

