ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises 0.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 160,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. 9,410,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,555,947. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

