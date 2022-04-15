Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in March

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BGAOY stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.65) to €20.50 ($22.28) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.65) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

