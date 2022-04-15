Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRYMY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.30) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.04) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prysmian from €36.20 ($39.35) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prysmian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. Prysmian has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.92.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants and transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers advanced services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

