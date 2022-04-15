Public Mint Price Reaches $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.39 million and $6,329.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,779,437 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

