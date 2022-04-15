Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 130,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,931. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

