Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 130,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,931. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
