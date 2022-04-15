Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Puma in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

PUM stock opened at €75.36 ($81.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a twelve month low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($125.43). The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.69.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

