PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 802,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 8.98.

In other news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Otworth acquired 142,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

