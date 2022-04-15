PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 33% higher against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $5,761.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,985.22 or 1.00040331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

