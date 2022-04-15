Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

