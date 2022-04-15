Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $32.86 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,975.69.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,525.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,634.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.