Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.
In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $28,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
